Scientists decry death by 1,000 cuts for world’s insects

Scientists worry that the world is losing about 1% or 2% of its insects each year. In a dozen scientific papers Monday, researchers call it death by 1,000 cuts. They say climate change, insecticides, herbicide, land use changes, invasive species and light pollution are killing the world’s bugs. Insects are crucial to Earth and our food web, even if people don’t like them. But with more than 1 million known species and maybe 4 million not yet discovered, scientists say they have a hard time getting a handle on the problem. They say it’s like climate change 30 years ago.