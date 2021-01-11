UHS, Lourdes waiting on vaccine shipments for next group

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Following Governor Cuomo's latest announcement on vaccine distribution, officials from local hospitals say they're still waiting on vaccine shipments before they can move forward.

UHS and Lourdes tell 12 News, as soon as they receive the supply, they will start giving out the vaccine, following the New York State guidelines.

On Saturday, the governor said the state vaccine distribution network would expand to help speed up the process for those eligible under group 1A, and begin vaccinating group 1B.

According to the governor's office, individuals 75 and older, first responders, public safety officers, teachers and other school staff; in-person college instructors, childcare workers, public-facing grocery store workers, transit workers and individuals living and working in homeless shelters are now eligible to receive vaccines.

However, just because you are eligible, it does not mean you can receive a vaccine right away. The governor's office says it could take up to 14 weeks to schedule an appointment, due to limited federal allocation.

UHS and Lourdes said in a joint statement:

"UHS and Ascension Lourdes currently do not have any allotted COVID-19 vaccine to begin vaccinating the next tier of eligible recipients. As soon as we receive a supply, we will be administering the vaccine in accordance with New York State guidelines. Based on direction from the state, locations are unable to schedule patients until the vaccine has been delivered. There are no waiting lists. When the vaccine becomes available, we will notify the public through the news media, social media and our hospital websites. Details will be provided about when and where people can get the vaccine."

You can visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov. for more information.