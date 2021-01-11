UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is seeking a second five-year term at the helm of the United Nations. Guterres said in a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Monday that “It would be my honor to continue to serve the organization in pursuing its purposes and fulfilling its noble objectives.” The former Portuguese prime minister and U.N. refugee chief was elected by the 193-member assembly to succeed Ban Ki-moon after a hotly contested race in October 2016 that initially included 13 candidates. Guterres took office on Jan. 1, 2017.