US Soccer players hope to set positive example after riot

Players from the U.S. soccer team are considering what they can do to set a positive example for a shaken country. The team gathered last week in Bradenton, Florida, a day after a deadly riot in the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Forward Jordan Morris says last week’s events were “horrific” and showed “a need for change in this country.” He says he hopes for the team to be “a positive representation of what that change can be.” The team is preparing for a possible exhibition against Serbia on Jan. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the start of World Cup qualifying has been delayed by a year until September 2021.