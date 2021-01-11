‘Wildly silly,’ perceptive Amber Ruffin earns TV spotlight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If you’re someday in need of a plus-one to liven an unpromising party, Amber Ruffin is your pick. In fact, skip the party and just hang with Ruffin, whose weekly comedy show is proving her to be excellent company. Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show” offers Ruffin’s exuberant charm and incisive humor on issues of the day, including politics, race and life in general. The Nebraska-born Ruffin is trained in improv and has been a writer on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” since 2014. “The Amber Ruffin Show” debuted last fall, with new, half-hour episodes released each Friday on the Peacock streaming service.