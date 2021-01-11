Woman set to die for killing woman, cutting baby from womb

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A woman who killed a pregnant woman, cut a baby from her womb and then passed off the newborn as her own is set to die for the crime. Lisa Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in some six decades if her execution happens as scheduled on Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montgomery was holding 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett’s in her arms when she was arrested one day after the December 2004 killing. Montgomery’s lawyers have argued that sexual abuse during Montgomery’s childhood led to mental illness.