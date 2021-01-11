Young’s 26 points lead Hawks past short-handed 76ers, 112-94

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, including the first three baskets of Atlanta’s dominant start to the second half, and the Hawks beat the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 112-94. De’Andre Hunter and Brandon Goodwin had 15 points as the Hawks snapped a four-game losing streak. Clint Capela added 12 points and 10 rebounds as six Atlanta players scored in double figures. Young, who was held to a combined 22 points in his last two games, regained his scoring momentum. He opened the second half with a jumper before adding back-to-back layups. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 24 points and 11 rebounds.