14-year-olds among those killed in police chase car crash

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Police have revealed that three people killed in a crash following a high-speed police chase in central Iowa were teenagers. Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say 16-year-old Emmanuel Martin Nyariel, 14-year-old Majok Martin Nyariel and 14-year-old Zacharia Warsame died in the early Monday crash. Police say two other Des Moines teens, ages 13 and 15, remained hospitalized Tuesday with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the crash happened after the teens fled when officers attempted to stop a stolen car they were in. Police say the car launched into the air as it crossed railroad tracks, flipped several times and hit a utility pole and creek bank.