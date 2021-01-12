Asian stocks gain as markets watch for Biden stimulus plan

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have gained as investors watch for details of President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed economic stimulus plan. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced while Seoul declined. Wall Street closed lower after a record-setting run. The worsening pandemic is hurting the U.S. economy, but Biden has promised more government spending after he takes office Jan. 20. Biden promised to announce details this week. Investors appeared to be encouraged by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Markets shrugged off the attack on the Capitol in Washington by Trump supporters who were trying to block final confirmation of Biden’s election victory.