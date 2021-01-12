Binghamton man sentenced for shots fired incident that occurred over the summer

(WBNG) -- A Binghamton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Broome County Court on Jan. 7 for firing shots on Thorpe and Walnut streets in Binghamton in June 2020.

Then 18-year-old Antonio Masso pleaded guilty to felony weapons charges in August 2020.

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says Masso was in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

In news release, Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said:

"The District Attorney’s office will continue to work aggressively with law enforcement to get illegal guns off our streets and will not tolerate acts of violence that endanger law-abiding citizens."

Shell casings were found at the scene of the incident.