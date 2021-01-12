Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A government official in Cyprus says 25 migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at a overcrowded migrant reception camp. An Interior Ministry spokesman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that all received first aid at Nicosia General Hospital and then returned to the camp outside the capital. The spokesman said windowpanes were shattered, beds and other equipment smashed and a section of the camp’s fencing sustained extensive damage as a result of the melee. Police are still trying to determine the cause of the brawl. About 1,500 migrants are housed at the camp, which has capacity for 1,000.