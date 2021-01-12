No choice: Dutch PM extends coronavirus lockdown by 3 weeks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has extended his country’s tough five-week lockdown by a further three weeks amid concerns that infection rates are not falling quickly enough and fears about the new more transmissible variant first detected in the United Kingdom. Rutte said Tuesday that “Almost everybody will understand that there was no other choice.” The lockdown now will last until Feb. 9. Under the lockdown, all schools and nonessential shops are closed, along with public venues such as cinemas, museums and libraries. There also are strict limits on the size of gatherings both indoors and outside.