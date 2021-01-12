Ebola vaccines stockpiled against future outbreaks

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and partners say they are creating a global stockpile of Ebola vaccines to help stamp out future outbreaks. In a statement on Tuesday, WHO, Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said they were establishing an emergency reserve of about 500,000 doses of vaccine; nearly 7,000 doses are available now and more will be added throughout the year and beyond. Other stockpiles managed by WHO and partners exist for diseases including meningitis and yellow fever.