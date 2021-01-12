Embiid scores 45, Mathias wins it for 76ers in OT on 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 45 points and 16 rebounds, Dakota Mathias’ only basket of the game was a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26.1 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on to beat the undermanned Miami Heat 137-134 in overtime. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out for the Heat with COVID-related reasons. Danny Green matched the 76ers’ record with nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Mike Scott had 16 points. Tyler Herro finished with 34 points, Duncan Robinson had 26 and Gabe Vincent 24.