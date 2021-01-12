Skip to Content

Embiid scores 45, Mathias wins it for 76ers in OT on 3

New
10:57 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 45 points and 16 rebounds, Dakota Mathias’ only basket of the game was a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26.1 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on to beat the undermanned Miami Heat 137-134 in overtime. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out for the Heat with COVID-related reasons. Danny Green matched the 76ers’ record with nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Mike Scott had 16 points. Tyler Herro finished with 34 points, Duncan Robinson had 26 and Gabe Vincent 24.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content