Food Bank of the Southern Tier hits major milestone during pandemic

(WBNG) -- Through the Nourish NY program, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier has purchased more than one million dollars in food to distribute to families in need.

By providing fresh, locally sourced foods, the food bank has also been able to support farmers. The food bank has distributed fresh produce, dairy, and meats. Right now, they say their services are needed by thousands of New Yorkers struggling to put food on the table.

"We know that food insecurity continues to be a challenge that many of our communities are facing," said Director of Community Impact Randi Quackenbush. "We just want folks to know that you're not alone, there are resources out there available for you."

In 2020, the food bank saw a 26% increase in food requests, with many pantries run by volunteers.

To learn more about the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, head over to their website.