House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US ‘anger’

WASHINGTON (AP) — With impeachment ahead, the House is trying to push the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly to remove President Donald Trump from office. Democrats are set to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority under the 25th Amendment to oust Trump. Pence has shown no inclination to do so. Trump said Tuesday that impeachment itself is what is causing “tremendous anger” in the country. Meanwhile, the third-ranking House GOP leader, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, announced she would vote for impeachment on Wednesday. Trump is to face a single impeachment charge — “incitement of insurrection.”