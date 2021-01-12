Indonesia starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign with Widodo

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use. The world’s fourth most populated country plans to vaccinate millions of health care workers and other other high-risk groups in the coming months. Top military, police and medical officials also were vaccinated. And the shot was also given to the secretary of the Indonesian Ulema Council, the clerical body that last week had ruled the vaccine was halal and could be taken by Muslims. Health officials are still working to secure access to more doses. They concede the effort might be marred by infrastructure issues like keeping the vaccines cold enough to maintain their effectiveness.