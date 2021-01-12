Ireland to apologize for abuses in unwed mothers’ homes

LONDON (AP) — The Irish government is poised to make a formal apology for abuses in church-run homes for unmarried women and their babies, where thousands of infants died and were sometimes buried in mass graves. The final report of an inquiry into the mother-and-baby homes is to be published on Tuesday. Prime Minister Micheal Martin is expected to apologize on behalf of the Irish state later in the week. Church-run homes in Ireland housed orphans, unmarried pregnant women and their babies for most of the 20th century, The Sunday Independent newspaper, which disclosed leaked details of the report, said it found that one in seven of all children born in the homes died, far above Ireland’s nationwide infant mortality rate.