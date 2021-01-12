Jordan sentences man to death for stabbings at tourist site

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has sentenced a man to death by hanging for a 2019 stabbing attack at a popular tourist site that wounded eight people, including foreign tourists. The state-run Petra news agency says a state security court sentenced another man to life in prison and a third to seven years for allegedly aiding in the attack at the Roman ruins of Jerash. The attack cast a shadow on Jordan’s vital tourism industry. The suspect’s family said at the time that he was very poor and had recently become more religious but was not affiliated with any armed group. The man’s lawyer says he will appeal Tuesday’s verdict.