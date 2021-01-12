Pence rules out using 25th Amendment to remove Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

In a letter late Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said the mechanism should not be used "as a means of punishment or usurpation" and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.

Pelosi has called on Pence to secure the majority of the Cabinet and vote to declare Trump unfit to serve.

In the letter, Pence encouraged Congress to avoid actions to "further divide and inflame the passions of the moment" and to focus on smoothing the transition to President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

Pelosi has said if Pence rejects use of the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach President Trump. Already, at least three Republicans have said they would vote for that.