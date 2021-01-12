Pennsylvania lawmakers sue over Delaware River drilling ban

Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania are seeking to overturn a ban on gas drilling and hydraulic fracturing in the Delaware River basin, filing suit against the regulatory agency that oversees drinking water quality for more than 13 million people. Senate Republicans claim the Delaware River Basin Commission overstepped its authority with its moratorium on natural gas development near the river and its tributaries. The senators want a a federal court to invalidate the ban, potentially opening a sliver of northeastern Pennsylvania to what their suit describes as $40 billion worth of natural gas. A DRBC spokesperson declined comment on pending litigation.