Pompeo hits Iran for al-Qaida support on his way out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is accusing Iran of having secret ties with the al-Qaida network and he imposed sanctions on several senior Iranian officials. Pompeo’s comments come just a week before the Trump administration leaves office and appear aimed at President-elect Joe Biden’s stated desire to resume negotiations with Iran. In a speech Tuesday to the National Press Club, Pompeo attacked Iran for alleged secret ties with al-Qaida, citing newly declassified intelligence suggesting Tehran harbored the group’s No. 2, who was killed in August reportedly by Israeli agents. Although U.S. officials had previously confirmed the death, Pompeo’s remarks were the first on-the-record comments supporting the claim.