Rep. Reed wants censure, not impeachment of President Trump

(WBNG) -- Republican Tom Reed is pushing for a resolution censuring President Donald Trump following an assault on the United States Capitol.

Reed said in a New York Times Op-Ed piece that he would like to Congress to find ways to bar Trump from seeking office in the future.

In a tweet, Reed said, "The president needs to be held accountable for his actions. Impeachment, however, isn't the answer."

Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller also spoke out against impeachment. He said "impeachment will further inflame tensions in the country."