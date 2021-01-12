Russia honoring remaining WWII Merchant Marine Vets Honored

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Winston Churchill described it as the “worst journey in the world,” and two local Merchant Marine veterans in their 90s are among the last left in the U.S. to have endured it. These were the World War II Arctic convoys to the Russian ports of Murmansk and Archangel to supply the USSR with materials to carry on its fight for survival against Nazi Germany. From 1941 to 1945, Merchant Marine convoys battled submarine and air attacks while braving icy seas and vicious storms. Now Russia is saying thank you to the remaining veterans — 17 at last count — by presenting them with the Medal of Ushakov.