Schumer calls for speedy confirmation of Biden Cabinet picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the violent mob at the Capitol last week underscored the need for a swift confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s national security picks. In a letter to Senate Democrats, shared first with the Associated Press, Schumer laid out an ambitious legislative agenda and said his caucus would work around Republicans if they are not willing to join in the efforts. The Senate often confirms some nominees on Inauguration Day. But this year it will also likely be convening Trump’s impeachment trial. The House is set to impeach Trump this week on a sole charge of inciting insurrection in the riot.