COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Within a span of about 24 hours, three House Democrats have announced they tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests are prompting concern that last week’s insurrection at the Capitol has also turned into a supers-spreader event that is threatening the health of lawmakers and their staffs. The lawmakers were among dozens of lawmakers whisked to a secure location when pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period. While it cannot be stated with certainty how lawmakers caught the illness, the three lawmakers are directing their anger toward some House Republicans who declined to put on a mask.