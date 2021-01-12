Sherburne-Earlville Central School District switches to remote learning

SHERBURNE (WBNG) -- The Sherburne-Earlville Central School District will learn remotely for a week starting Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The district made the decision due to staff quarantines after two members of the school's community tested positive for COVID-19. The district was notified by the Chenango County Heath Department on Tuesday.

The district plans to bring students back for in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

