Spike Lee’s children named Golden Globe ambassadors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee’s daughter and son have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the awards ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday morning that Satchel and Jackson Lee will assume the ambassador roles for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards in February. The 26-year-old Satchel and 23-year-old Jackson are the first siblings of color to hold the position. Jackson is the first Black male ambassador. Satchel chose to partner with Callen-Lorde, an organization that helps with LGBTQIA+ communities in New York City. Jackson is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the volunteer-supported mentoring network. The Golden Globes ceremony will be held Feb. 28.