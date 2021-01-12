Tioga County ASAP urges use of prescription drop offs amid opioid crisis

OWEGO (WBNG) -- CASA-Trinity in Tioga County is reminding everyone of the importance of disposing of unwanted or unneeded medications, while offering convenient way for residents to do so.

It comes in the form of drop boxes around the county where you can drop off used prescriptions, no questions asked.

Christina Olevano, Prevention Services Supervisor for CASA-Trinity Owego and leader of Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention says disposing of such medications is important because of the role household medications play in the ongoing opioid epidemic.

"More often than not those medications were obtained from medicine cabinets in people's homes, or the homes of relatives and friends," she said. "So that is one means we have as a society of sort of working on a collaborative, preventative way of keeping medications out of the hands of people they aren't prescribed for."

She says this comes as the pandemic is creating an increased strain on mental health, and an uptick in overdoses and overdose deaths county and nation wide.

The drop boxes can be found at The Owego Police Department, Apalachin Pharmacy, the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, and Waverly Police Headquarters.