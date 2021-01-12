Trump heads to Texas border in final days to showcase wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will travel to Texas to trumpet one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration. Tuesday’s trip is part of an effort by aides to try to salvage a Trump legacy that will forever be stained by the siege he incited on the U.S. Capitol last week. Trump has spent the final days of his presidency isolated, aggrieved and staring down the prospect of a second impeachment. Aides have been urging him to instead highlight what they see as the chief accomplishments of his presidency, including a tax cut and the appointment of conservative judges.