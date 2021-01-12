Twitter blocks 70,000 QAnon accounts after US Capitol riot

LONDON (AP) — Twitter says it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with the far right QAnon conspiracy theory following last week’s U.S. Capitol riot. The social media company said Tuesday that given the events last week in Washington, D.C., it was taking action against online behavior “that has the potential to lead to offline harm.” The company says in a blog post that in many cases, a single individual operated numerous accounts, driving up the total number of affected accounts. It says the accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale.