US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are considering sedition charges against at least some of the Trump loyalists who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week and will be examining the movement and money flow of the rioters who converged on Washington. That’s according to U.S. officials who spoke at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. They say some of the original misdemeanor charges are intended as placeholder counts and more serious counts like sedition and conspiracy are being contemplated.