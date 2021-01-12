Victim’s condition ‘unknown’ in suspicious Johnson City house fire

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Fire Marshal's Office released additional details Tuesday night into a "suspicious" fire that caused extensive damage to a home on Deyo Hill Road.

In a news release, Johnson City Fire Marshal Paul Hlebica said one man was "believed" to be at the home when the fire broke out at 307 Deyo Hill Road before leaving his residence in the early morning hours of January 11.

The man, later identified as the husband of a wife and father of three children, was treated at Wilson Hospital for burns before being transferred to a Syracuse hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Hlebica said the woman and children, who also live at the home, were not there when the fire started.

The fire department said the damage to the first floor was extensive. The second floor and attic sustained varying degrees of smoke and water damage.

The department notes smoke coming from the house was visible from Reynolds Road and flames could be seen from both the front and back of the house.

When firefighters arrived, crews discovered "heavy fire" coming from the home. The initial response included reports that a person was still inside.

"Firefighters immediately pushed through the intense flame and smoke", the news release stated.

After they searched the home, they discovered no one was inside. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about ten minutes.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing and is being treated as a criminal investigation.