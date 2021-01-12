Wizards cancel practice in latest COVID issue for NBA

The Washington Wizards say two of their players are going on the NBA’s health and safety protocols list. The announcement Tuesday is the latest in a wave of bad news related to the coronavirus pandemic for the league in recent days. The Wizards canceled their Tuesday practice, saying that decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” They beat the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and are scheduled to host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Wizards did not identify the two players. The NBA has called off three games since Sunday because of virus-related issues.