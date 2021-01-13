‘A Fellowship of Curious Minds’ gets minds moving at Tioga Arts Council

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Arts Council has a new exhibit open this week, and the goal is to put your imagination to work.

It's called 'A Fellowship of Curious Minds' and it's by Owego's own Chris Knickerbocker and Andrew Hafer.

Knickerbocker and Hafer both collect various odds and ends--some historic and some just random--and turn them into what they call 'folk art', 'oddities' and 'salvaged finds'.

For the display they took hundreds of different objects and joined them together into several interactive exhibits. Some are things you can crank and move around, while others are mind puzzles you can solve with family and friends.

Knickerbocker says she hopes the exhibit inspires kids and their parents to open their imagination and make art from what they have lying around the house.

"We took pieces of what were found objects or things that people threw away and we made them into something else, but what we also did was we made an exhibit that people can interact with," she said.

All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting.