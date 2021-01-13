Aid chief: US naming Yemen rebels terrorists a famine threat

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is urging the United States to reverse its decision to declare Yemen’s Houthi rebels a terrorist group, warning its action will likely lead to “a large-scale famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years.” Mark Lowcock plans to make that appeal in a Thursday speech, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. The designation will take effect Jan. 19, President Donald Trump’s last full day in office before Joe Biden’s inauguration. Lowcock says that every decision must take into account that about 50,000 Yemenis “are essentially starving to death” and 5 million are one step behind.