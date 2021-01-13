Aid runs out for key Pennsylvania virus containment program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Wolf administration officials say the state doesn’t have the money to maintain a key feature of the state’s response to coronavirus outbreaks in Pennsylvania’s nursing homes, and are working to retain a short-term, scaled-down model now that federal funding ran out. Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller told reporters Wednesday that the Wolf administration is running a bare-bones version of a program that distributed $175 million in federal coronavirus aid to 11 regional health systems or health organizations to help contain outbreaks in nursing homes. Miller says the partnership helped save lives and that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will continue to ask the federal government for more money to continue the program.