AP source: Harden headed to Nets in blockbuster 4-team deal

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to acquire three-time scoring champion James Harden from the Houston Rockets, a deal that reunites him with Kevin Durant and gives him the move he has sought for weeks, said a person familiar with the situation. Harden is going to the Nets as part of a four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trade call with the NBA — which signs off on all deals — had not been completed. The deal was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address to the Rockets on Tuesday night.