Stocks mostly slip with focus on US politics, vaccines

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly down slightly as investors monitor the slow rollout of vaccines and a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump. London and Frankfurt have edged down while Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul closed higher on Wednesday. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. U.S. futures are down somewhat. Analysts suggest investors are focused on President-elect Joe Biden’s possible economic stimulus plans after he takes office next week. Investors have been encouraged by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, though the pace has so far been slower than expected. They have also been cheered by U.S. elections that gave Biden’s Democrats control of the Senate, reducing the likelihood political conflict might delay more stimulus.