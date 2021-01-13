Biden forgoing Amtrak trip to Washington over security fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns. That’s according to a person briefed on the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. The move reflects growing worries over potential threats in the Capitol and across the U.S. in the lead-up to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Security in Washington has ramped up for the inauguration after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, and the FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the coming days.