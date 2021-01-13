Broome County Health Department on Cuomo’s state re-opening rapid testing pitch

(WBNG) -- Governor Cuomo is pitching rapid testing as the key to re-opening the state's economy.

The Governor suggests people could take rapid tests before entering establishments like theatres and restaurants.

While the Broome County Health Department says they welcome more rapid tests and testing sites from the state in the Southern Tier, they say there would be logisitcal challenges, which include training businesses to test and process results and the supply of rapid tests available.

Those tests, they say, are something they are in need of right now.

"We, just this week, announced we will be going to appointment only because we are running low on supplies and those supplies come from the State Department of Health and we would love to keep receiving them, but if we don't have the same amount in the past, we aren't able to test as many people," explained Rebecca Kaufman, Director of the Broome County Health Department.

She also explains that businesses would need to be trained to test, process and upload tests they administer to a statewide system, adding that they would need to do so within a certain timeframe. The health department says that is the way they are able to isolate cases is through the system.

Kaufman adds the health department is always in favor of testing expansion and access and would welcome another rapid testing site, should the state bring in staff and resources.