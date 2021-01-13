Delayed Kennedy Center Honors to be rescheduled for mid-May

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five months after they were postponed because of the coronavirus, the annual Kennedy Center Honors are coming back in May, possibly in a series of small events. Organizers made the announcement Wednesday. The annual centerpiece event for Washington’s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts normally happens in December, but it was postponed amid the pandemic. Now organizers plan to hold some sort of commemorative event or series of events in mid-May. The honorees are country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and actress Debbie Allen, violin virtuoso Midori, folk music icon Joan Baez and actor Dick Van Dyke.