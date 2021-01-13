FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the FBI warned law enforcement agencies ahead of last week’s breach of the U.S. Capitol about the potential for extremist-driven violence. That contradicts earlier statements that law enforcement agencies were caught off guard by the assault by supporters of President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, prosecutors are weighing sedition charges against at least some of the Trump loyalists who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. The acting U.S. attorney in Washington, Michael Sherwin, says trespassing and other misdemeanor counts against some of the dozens arrested so far may still be upgraded to sedition. Sedition is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.