Garnar to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus.

Garnar held a news conference on Monday, where he announced a mass vaccination site will open in Johnson City next week. This mass vaccination site will be the first in the Southern Tier.

Garnar also announced Monday that Broome County is working to set up its own vaccination site and said details would be released later in the week.

The conference will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

