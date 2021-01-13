Gov. Cuomo announces $26 billion green energy initiative

ALBANY (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to expand renewable energy during his third day of State of the State addresses.

The $26 billion initiative is intended to lower emissions and provide jobs to New Yorkers.

He pushed four components that the state needs in order to do those things. He called for a large-scale renewable energy source, technology manufactured in New York, the ability to connect rural areas with green energy and the training for a knowledgeable workforce.

"We can establish ourselves as the nation's leader for renewable energy, innovation and production. And we will secure the jobs of the future right here, at home, for New Yorkers," Cuomo said.

"These projects will not only create power, but bring needed economic opportunity to our state. They will be accelerated by a new sighting process and create nearly 11,000 jobs in upstate New York alone," he said.