FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javon Greene had 18 points as George Mason rolled past La Salle 75-42. Josh Oduro added 17 points for for George Mason (6-5, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Miller added 10 points and eight rebounds. Christian Ray had seven points and eight rebounds for La Salle (5-7, 2-3), which scored a season-low 19 points in the second half.