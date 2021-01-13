Heavy snowfall hits Sweden, Finland; icy temperatures ahead

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Thousands of households across parts of Sweden and Finland were without power Wednesday after heavy snowfall and icy temperatures for the Baltic Sea region lie ahead. In southwestern Finland, 4,000 households were without power with authorities saying that number could go up. In Sweden, a local electricity provider said 3,000 homes were affected and said power outages may be longer than usual because it may be too risky to send out maintenance workers. Finnish broadcaster YLE said the snowfall was expected to decrease Wednesday and would gradually be replaced by severe cold in the coming days.