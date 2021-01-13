Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 45 points and 16 rebounds, Dakota Mathias’ only basket of the game was a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26.1 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on to beat the undermanned Miami Heat 137-134 in overtime. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out for the Heat with COVID-related reasons. Danny Green matched the 76ers’ record with nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Mike Scott had 16 points. Tyler Herro finished with 34 points, Duncan Robinson had 26 and Gabe Vincent 24.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bracing for what could be a busy offseason. Pittsburgh’s run in the playoffs came to an abrupt end after getting whipped by Cleveland in the wild-card round. The Steelers have several issues they need to address in the coming months, starting with the status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 17-year veteran remains under contract for 2021 and says he will take some time to think about the future. Several high-profile players, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, will become free agents and are unlikely to return.

UNDATED (AP) — With five games called off this week already and more teams dealing with virus-related issues, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have enacted additional rules in the hope of keeping the season going safely. Among the new policies: for “at least the next two weeks,” players and team staff will have to remain at their residence when in their home markets and prohibited from leaving their hotels or having outside guests when on the road. Two games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed: Orlando at Boston and Utah at Washington.

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 21 points as Davidson topped Saint Joseph’s 80-66. Sam Mennenga had 15 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (7-5, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hyunjung Lee added 14 points and seven rebounds. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points. Taylor Funk and Jack Forrest had 19 points apiece for the Hawks (1-9, 0-4).