House panel to vote GOP-backed plan to elect judges by zone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania House committee is about to take up a Republican-backed proposal to elect state appeals court judges by zone, rather than statewide. The Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will also consider a second proposed amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution, one that would temporarily permit lawsuits over child sexual abuse that occurred many years ago. Also Wednesday, the House State Government Committee plans to consider constitutional amendments regarding how a budget surplus is handled, capping how much the state budget can grow from year to year, and limiting the governor’s powers during disaster emergencies.