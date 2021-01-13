Light snow could fall overnight

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy early turning cloudy. 60% chance of light snow after 4am. A coating to 1” possible by 8am. Wind: S/SW 2-6 Low: 25-29

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Winds remain light out of the SW tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Some light snow looks to develop after about 3 or 4am and could fall in time for the morning drive. Any accumulations should be less than 1” for most locations. We do not anticipate any significant interruptions to the morning drive.

This weekend a huge upper level low pressure meanders through the northeast and Great Lakes and could spawn a low pressure system near the coast. There is still a lot of uncertainty and questions to be answered with where the potential surface low develops, what type of precipitation falls, and how much, if any snow accumulates and where. We're monitoring this situation closely. We'll let you know on 12 News This Morning if we see anything to be concerned with at this time as the storm takes shape into the weekend.